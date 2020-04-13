Xage Adds Full Stack Cybersecurity Protection for Data Sharing

Blockchain cybersecurity startup Xage added a new data-sharing security solution to enable sound sharing between multiple systems, locations, and parties.

The startup introduces Dynamic Data Security (DDS), a system that enforces tamperproof data, with more control and precision of data sharing between platforms. This new offering promises data-driven digital transformation with more opportunities for revenue, sustainability, and efficiency.

Xage continues to create cutting-edge data security systems best fit for industrial operations. The company uses data-hardening implementation to safely replicate information via Xage Fabric, to create safe remote work and cooperation between the supplier and the customers.

“As today’s businesses face waves of disruption, holistic cybersecurity is the foundation for new technologies that increase operational efficiency and intelligence.

With this new level of security and control for data sharing, we’re empowering businesses to embrace these innovations and improve the way they operate, work with partners and suppliers, serve customers, and more,” said CEO Duncan Greatwood.

Enforce Tamperproof Data

The Dynamic Data Security is first of its kind, unlocking new opportunities to secure collaboration between businesses and their customers. The best thing about the DDS is, it ensures data authenticity, integrity, and privacy to secure the source and data storage.

The DDS system can also support data hashing, signing, and encrypting from the data source. Additionally, it also stores security metadata in the Xage Fabric. Using this system also means safe data replicating across Fabric and all other places the data may be consumed.

Additional features also include enabling data user to verify and authorize the integrity and authenticity of data. To ensure that security management was enforced to the highest level, the DDS also deliver granular data sharing and access.

Another reason for this new innovation is Xage’s mission to increase operational efficiency while reducing environmental impact. The remote work setup doesn’t affect businesses and the efficiency becomes higher because of the data integration in place.

The data-driven cooperation between a business, its suppliers and customers can aid the operations of the company. The unparalleled data control protects business assets and other valuable technology.

The DDS solution is also designed for organizations that use the cloud for storing information. The operational insights that come with the system are best for smart factory strategies and those pursuing Industry 4.0 rating.

Xage protects all equipment and new IoT devices to legacy data tampering. The company services clients engaged in the manufacturing, energy, utilities, and transportation industries.