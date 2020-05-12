Top Android Apps to Track Keto Diet Intake

ADVERTISEMENT

The keto diet is gaining popularity as an effective way to lose excessive weight. It is popular because of the success the diet has had for those who have followed it.

However, getting those amazing results won’t be that easy. The primary aspect of the diet is to control your carb intake. This is the area why you may need something to calculate your daily keto diet intake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here, we will talk about an Android app that is capable of tracking your keto diet intake. To know more about this app, please refer to the section provided below.

Features of the Total Keto Diet App

The Total Keto Diet is a great app that not only tracks the keto intake but also helps to customize the meal. This app helps lower the stress associated with preparing the recipes.

Furthermore, you can easily follow a low carb diet plan, making it possible to achieve long-term success. Below are the amazing features offered by the Total Keto Diet app.

ADVERTISEMENT

Better yet, the Total Keto Diet app is available for download, for free, in the Google Play store.

Keto Meal Plans

It comes with tailored keto meal plans, which are capable of meeting your goals. This helps you easily figure out what foods will help you achieve your goals.

Keto Calculator

With the availability of the keto calculator, you can easily get on track. The easy-to-use keto calculator makes it possible for you to manage a low carb diet.

Macro Tracker

It helps to track your daily macros and calories. Now you can stay on a low carb diet without any hassle.

800+ Keto Recipes

The app offers a wide range of keto recipes, which means you don’t have to eat the same food repeatedly. This brings variety to the table, allowing you to follow your keto diet without compromising any taste.

Beginner’s Keto Diet Guide

The Total Keto Diet app also offers a beginner’s guide. It serves as a great way to assist the user in understanding the keto diet.

Moreover, by going through this guide, you will be in a position to start your keto diet plan without any hesitation.

Truly Low Carb

This app offers a clear insight into the intake of carbs. The macro tracker provides total or net carbs intake, making it easy for you to follow your carb diet plan.

Expansive Shopping List

The availability of an extensive shopping list is a user-friendly feature. You can use this app to choose the ingredients and order them online.

Besides all these features, the basic theme behind creating a keto diet tracking app is to stay focused and informed. With this dynamic and impressive diet planning app, you can easily achieve your fitness goals.

General Tips

The app offers an expansive library, containing hundreds of keto recipes. You just need to choose the recipe from the list. However, make sure to know your daily carb intake before making such a choice.

These recipes offer no more than 25 grams of the net carbs per day.

On the other hand, it makes sure to enhance your protein intake to 60 grams per day. By following these recipes, you can satisfy both your belly and your taste buds.

Who the App is Suitable for

The Total Keto Diet app is a viable option for both beginners and keto experts. The provision of a beginner’s guide turns out to be an impressive and educational resource for a perfect low-carb diet.

Moreover, it offers a wide range of helpful content in the shape of blog articles, keto news, and more. If you are looking for a functional keto diet tracking app, you can rely on Total Keto Diet.

How to Download and Use It

To download the Total Keto diet app, you can visit either the official site or Google Play Store. Just download and install the app. You can start using it after registering your personal information.

Summary

After using the Total Keto Diet, you will be right on track with your diet. It helps to track the macros and allows you to access a variety of keto recipes. Since it’s free and effective, you won’t mind giving it a try.