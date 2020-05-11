Best App to Keep Passwords Safe

ADVERTISEMENT

Password apps are becoming more and more popular with each passing day. The truth is, it’s almost impossible to cram all of your passwords into your head. Forgetting a password and getting locked out of an account is all too common of a problem today.

Imagine a scenario where you can easily keep all your passwords in one place, amazing, right? The good news is that these passwords can be kept on your phone without fear of security issues. You can also use these same apps to change your passwords as many times as necessary without having to remember any of them.

There are millions of apps that work well on Macs, PCs, and even mobile phones. Whether you are looking for ways to save your passwords or even to upgrade them with added security, these apps will solve all of your problems.

1Password

This is one of the best password managers available on the market today. It has some of the basic features like password generation, password management, cross-platform support and other helpful features.

This app comes with a password unlock option and other safety features that make it easy for you to use it. The app provides users a 30-day free-trial, but after you will have to pay. After the 30 days, you will have to part with between $2.99 to $4.99 per month.

Wallet Password Manager

This is one app that has been around fora long time. It keeps all your passwords, credit card information, banking information, and other custom data safe. It also features a built-in search option, custom icons, and an auto-lock feature.

This app has a built-in password generator that does the hard part for you. However, that is a premium version that will cost you some money. Features in the premium version include Blowfish and AES encryption. You can either download the app and use it for free or pay $3.49 to enjoy the premium version.

Bitwarden

This is another amazing app that will do the job for you, for free. It is the new kid on the block and the developers seem to be taking their job seriously. This app features a salted hashing, AES-256 bit, and other technologies such as PBLDF2-SHA-256 that prevents brute force attacks.

The best part is that this app is free and open to anyone. As if that is not enough, you can also host your own server, if you wish to. Furthermore, it supports Android’s Autofill API. This is one of the best easy-to-use apps available today.

Enpass Password Manager

Enpass is equally user friendly, covering all the basic. It can backup and restore all your information. The app also has a cross-platform syncing option and it also supports migration from other password managers.

You can also auto-fill your passwords into Google Chrome-, f that is your preferred browser. It is free to download. However, you will have to pay $9.99 to unlock all its features. You can also use it for free on Google Play Pass.

Keepass2Android

If you are looking for a basic password manager, then this is the right app for you. It has some of the basic features that allow you backup your passwords and everything in between. Unlike other apps, this one doesn’t have complex features.

The catch is that it is completely free and open-source to anyone who might want to use it. If you are on a tight budget and still want to keep your passwords safe, then this is the right app to download.

Bottom Line

Perhaps you are the kind of person that keeps forgetting your passwords all the time. Who doesn’t these days? However, you mind want to look for a safe place to store them. These apps have got your back. You can choose between the free ones or paid versions to ensure you always keep track of your passwords.