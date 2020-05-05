App To Track Weight Lifting Progress

ADVERTISEMENT

It is a human thing to want to be in control of all the aspects of your life for better planning and managing.

It is also the same with your fitness, and you need to keep track of your workout programs as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

For that, you will feel more in control of your life with the great apps that are available for your smartphone. We take a close look at Fitbod to see what it can do.

Features Of Fitbod

Fitbod is a great tool to help you improve your training sessions for much better results. With this app, it will help to improve your training just like a fitness trainer will do with the great AI feature included.

It will also help to increase the training sessions to make it harder so you can keep up with the muscle-building feature. The app will also answer questions about how to do certain exercises and what muscle groups to work with.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will build a customized workout program for you to follow and help to keep track of every session. There is also the feature to choose from many different forms of fitness programs that are suitable for you.

It will also help you to create different workout programs and combinations of programs according to your personal information. With this app, you can even create a workout program according to your available gym equipment to suit your environment.

You can also create a workout program with this app to help you with a home workout program with what equipment you have available. The app will also help to provide you with warm-up sets and cool down programs for optimum benefit from your training programs.

General Tips

You can use this app for many different workout programs, such as to tone your muscles and to lose weight. It is also great for helping you get stronger and lift more weight with the AI algorithms that are included.

Who It Is Suited To

This app is suited for fitness fanatics out there to help get your training up and running from scratch. It will also help the professional bodybuilder to create a great training program that will help improve the workouts.

The app is also great for the home bodybuilder that just does not have the means to go to a gym and must work out at home. It is also great for the entry-level bodybuilder to get his bodybuilding career up and running with minimal hiccups.

Cost

You can download the app for a free 7-day trial to test it and see if you are happy with it. Or you can just download it, and it will in the app give you the option of purchasing it.

This mobile app is currently available from Fitbod for $6.99 per month, and you get a trial period of 34 days. It is quite a reasonable price considering what you can achieve with this app in your bodybuilding career.

This makes the mobile app to track your weight lifting progress cheaper than the average gym fee for a month.

Pros

The app is easy to use

Provides good workout variety

Comes with great music included

It provides great training advice

Cons

Not yet available for Android smartphones

Fitbod does not support all financial institutions

How To Download And Use It

Unfortunately, this mobile app for bodybuilders is not yet available for Android users, but they can sign-up here for a beta release. The iOS version can be downloaded here to get you started on your weight lifting and fitness training for life.

For a guide to get you started on your Fitbod mobile app, go to this website for great tips on how to use it and to get going. Or you can take a look at this YouTube video for complete instructions on how to use the app.

Summary

This mobile app is ideal for the beginner as well as for the professional fitness guru to help you keep track. You can only benefit from an app like this and might be just the answer to take control of your training.

So go and get the app to start a better fitness life for you.