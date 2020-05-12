Stay Current on International Affairs with these News Apps

ADVERTISEMENT

At present, everyone wants to stay informed and updated on the events happening around the globe. Since there is so much going around, keeping track of every news update isn’t possible for some.

However, there is a hassle-free and straightforward way to achieve this goal. This relates to the news apps, which can assist you in receiving breaking news, reading articles, or catch up with the headlines.

Below are the most reliable and effective apps to keep you updated with international affairs.

Features Of The Apps

There is an app for everyone, which meets the specific needs of every individual user. If you are looking for such an app, just continue reading.

Here, we have reviewed some of the best news apps that you can choose from.

Flipboard

This particular app is a free option, which works well as a perfect news aggregator app. It is compatible with both the Android and iOs smartphones.

You can choose which type of news you want to receive. For instance, you can opt for the topics of your interest, such as politics, business, or sports.

Flipboard takes the most relevant news from platforms like social media and popular news sites. It organizes all the news into a magazine format and gives you a feeling that you are reading a paper magazine.

Pocket

Pocket is an ideal option to consider if you want to keep yourself updated with all the happenings around the globe. It proves to be handy whenever you spare some time to read the news.

Even if you don’t have time to read the news story immediately, you can catch up on it after a few hours. It allows you to save videos, recipes, articles, and webpages that you come across while surfing the net.

You can access all the gathered information via your smartphone, tablet, or PC. This app is compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones.

Inkl

Inkl is another fantastic app to stay current on international affairs. It is designed in a way that you can use it with both iPhone and Android devices without any issue.

Inkl prides itself on offering quality journalism, which is authentic and reliable. However, this particular app isn’t free.

After enjoying a month of a free trial, you have to buy the membership plan. It will also open full access to all its features.

However, even if you don’t subscribe to the paid membership, you can still access the headlines and follow the links to the relevant article.

Who These Apps Are Suited To

All of these apps serve as a great option for those who want to stay informed with happenings around the world.

You can use them with both Android and iOs smartphones. However, the Inkl isn’t a viable choice if you are looking for a free app to feed you with the latest news.

Cost

Flipboard is free to use app, as there are no charges for reading content, curating, or becoming a publisher on Flipboard.

The basic version of the Pocket app is free to use, and you can get some advanced features without paying for the subscriptions. However, to enjoy the value-added services, you need to purchase the membership plan.

A monthly subscription plan costs you $5, whereas the charges for a yearly membership is $45.

Similar is the case with Inkl, which also costs you for accessing its premier features. It costs you $15 per month.

Pros

All these apps allow you to save stories

You can also access these services through a web browser

Most of these options are free

Compatible with macOS, Microsoft Windows, iOS, and Android devices.

Cons

The only drawback of Inkl is its expensive membership

Flipboard has a less user-friendly interface

You have to choose and save the article on your own

How to Download and Use

Downloading each of these apps is simple; just go to the relevant site of the app and register. Once done, download the app and start using it. You can also download these apps via Googe Play or App Store.

Summary

All the options explained above could serve the purpose well for you to stay informed and updated with the current affairs. You can choose one of these apps by keeping in mind your preferences.