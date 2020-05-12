How to Send Flowers Internationally

ADVERTISEMENT

While planning to send flowers internationally, you can opt for a few of the most reliable and efficient options. For instance, you can choose an online flower delivery service or deliver it via a shipping/courier company.

There are some other ways, but such options prove to be cumbersome and less efficient. If you don’t have any idea which one is the best for you, we have discussed two of the most appropriate methods.

ADVERTISEMENT

So without any further delay, let’s dive into how you can send flowers internationally.

How to do it

Discussed below is one of the most effective and ideal ways to send flowers internationally.

Use an Online Flower Delivery Company

To do this, you need to find an online flower delivery company that ships flowers to an international location. Some of these include 1.800 Flowers, FTD, and Pro Flowers.

ADVERTISEMENT

These and similar other companies work in close collaboration with different florists, which offer their services at a variety of locations around the world.

You just need to visit their official website or download an app (if available). Just make sure to go through the list of countries they deliver flowers to.

If such a company delivers flowers to your desired location, you are good to go. In order to minimize the cost of delivery, you need to find a service provider located near the delivery point.

Choose the flowers

The next step is to select the flowers and flower arrangements online. Usually, a renowned company will offer a wide range of flowers to choose from.

This kind of facility makes it easy for you to select the most appropriate flower arrangement that meets your preferences. Besides, you can also use it to find the best possible offerings.

After making a selection, purchase the flowers through your credit card and go to the next stage.

Filing the address field

Once you have selected the flower arrangement, now it’s time to fill the address field. Make sure to provide the correct address. It will help to ensure on-time flower delivery.

Choose shipping options

The most crucial step while sending flowers internationally is to choose the shipping option. This is because opting for an urgent shipping method could increase the cost of such delivery.

If you want the flowers to reach the desired recipient immediately, you have to pay an extra amount. On the other hand, if there isn’t any kind of rush, you can opt for the regular shipping option.

Use an International Shipping Company

Besides using a flower delivery company, you can also send flowers internationally by using an international shipper.

Opt for an international shipper

Companies like UPS, DHL, and FedEx are a few of the most renowned names when it comes to international shipping. These shipping companies are efficient and reliable.

Especially when you want an expedited delivery of perishable items like flowers, you can count on any of these services. To avail of the services, you need to follow the steps mentioned below.

Visit your local shipping office

By contacting or visiting the local office of your preferred shipping company, you can make it clear that whether they ship flowers internationally. If they give you the green light, the next step is to buy the flowers.

Buying the flowers

For this purpose, you need to visit the local flower shop and purchase the desired flowers. You need to choose such flowers, which could retain their freshness for one to two days.

Prepare the flowers for a long Journey

To preserve the freshness and keep your flowers in good shape, don’t forget to wrap their bottom in wet paper towels. It will provide a reasonable amount of moisture to the flowers.

Now wrap almost 70% of the flowers in a plastic bag, just leave the flowers open and cover the branches. Tie the bottom part of the plastic bag with a thread.

Now, take the flowers to the office of your shipping/courier company. You must opt for an expedited shipping option, which delivers your flowers within 1 to 2 working days.

Summary

If you are wondering how to send flowers internationally, the ways mentioned above could serve the purpose well. You can choose any of the above-mentioned options to surprise your loved ones with a refreshing bouquet.